Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,749.06 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,240.69 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,961.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,116.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

