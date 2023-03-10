Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $197.19 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

