Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $73.34 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

