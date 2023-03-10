Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,788 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after buying an additional 206,798 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

