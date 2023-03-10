Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FVC. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 619,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 84,601 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 330,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 118,893 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

