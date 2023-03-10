Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

