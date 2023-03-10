Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $8,429,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.70.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE AB opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 103.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

