Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 310.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

