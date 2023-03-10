Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 703,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,359 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,088,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,050,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 127,182 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,711,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,441,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

SOFI stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

