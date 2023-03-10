Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 672,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 102,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

