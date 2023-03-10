Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,999 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $71.25 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INDB. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

