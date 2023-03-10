Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 144.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,829,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 2.8 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.96%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

