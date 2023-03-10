Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 184,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,717 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $8,251,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $6,889,000.

Shares of VAW opened at $176.95 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.11 and a 200 day moving average of $171.61.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

