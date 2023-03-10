Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 182.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.