Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 451.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 649,244 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 308.5% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 362,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 273,937 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 324,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 159,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 88,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,509,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $17.23 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

