Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,055 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.