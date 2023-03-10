Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 15,745 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Chemours by 428.1% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 768,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 623,307 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 824.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 691,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616,244 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chemours by 89.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,909,000 after purchasing an additional 543,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

Chemours Price Performance

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CC opened at $32.72 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.