Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,048 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

HAL stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Stories

