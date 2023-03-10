Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,212 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $162.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.04. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $865,763. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

