Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 951 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,584,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 462,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $138.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.14. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

