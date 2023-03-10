Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 205,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,616,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 506,438 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 330,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 310,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 301,268 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 664,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 249,140 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $18.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $21.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

