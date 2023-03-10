Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.20. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

