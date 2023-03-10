Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

