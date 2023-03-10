Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $36.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.