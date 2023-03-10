Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

