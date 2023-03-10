Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $128.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

