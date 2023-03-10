Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 239 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.