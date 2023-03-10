Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after buying an additional 304,380 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after buying an additional 98,883 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 62,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $179,908.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $179,413.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,938.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $179,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,988. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $926.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,344.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

