Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,942 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 400.7% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

