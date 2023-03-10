Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,155 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

