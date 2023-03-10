Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,467 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,968 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 622.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.90.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,693 shares of company stock worth $2,624,279. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $109.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $116.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

