Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 483 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $255.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average of $262.56. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $222.01 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

See Also

