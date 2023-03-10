Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,656 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at $205,118,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,118,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633 over the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $10.19 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
