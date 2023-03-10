Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

FCPI opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21.

