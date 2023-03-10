Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,110 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,272,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 536,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 262,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 104,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $311.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26.

CNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

