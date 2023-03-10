Constitution Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.31 billion, a PE ratio of -341.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Stories
