ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $267.83

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 267.83 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 267.83 ($3.22), with a volume of 1947220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.20 ($2.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,585.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.94.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.