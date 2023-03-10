Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 936.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cousins Properties Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Barclays reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

