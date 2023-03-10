Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 21,797 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Children’s Place by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 10.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 199,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Children’s Place from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a market cap of $509.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

