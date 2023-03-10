Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $988,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,713,626.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,370. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COOP opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.