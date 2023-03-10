Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 49,202 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $170,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gates Industrial Profile

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.