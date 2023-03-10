Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 7,056 Shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 6.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 189,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,722,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 159.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 379,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 233,291 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 191.5% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,370,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AXAC opened at $10.39 on Friday. AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Company Profile

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business engaged in the agriculture, plant-based proteins, and related technology industry in Eastern Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.