Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.