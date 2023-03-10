Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Lovesac stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.41. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $134.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

