Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Amundi boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,016,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after acquiring an additional 122,215 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SJW Group by 6,669.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 101,836 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,448,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

SJW Group Stock Down 1.5 %

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW opened at $74.99 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.