Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after acquiring an additional 499,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 155,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 89,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $31.03 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

