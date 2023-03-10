Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 45,187 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,469 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,187 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 78.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

