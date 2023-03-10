Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in 908 Devices by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in 908 Devices by 960.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in 908 Devices by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 480.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

MASS opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.73. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 71.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,622 shares of company stock valued at $225,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MASS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

