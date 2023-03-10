Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 80,666 KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 848.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KINS Technology Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KINS Technology Group stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

KINS Technology Group Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

