Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 398,077 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 0.3 %

NeoGenomics Profile

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.13.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

